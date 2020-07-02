All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
104 S Primrose Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

104 S Primrose Drive

104 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For Rent/Available May 1st 2020 - 2/2.5 town home with an attached garage in Orlando's Milk District - Rental Available May 1st, 2020 is located in the heart of the Milk District. Each of the 2 bedrooms feature a full bathroom (perfect for a room mate living arrangement) with large closets. Unit also has a 1/2 bathroom on main level for guests. This rental home is located a short distance to all that downtown Orlando has to offer, great entertainment venues, handy shopping and a wide variety of restaurants with super-easy access to 408/I-4. Unit also has an attached 1 car garage with laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Screened in patio area can be used for outdoor entertaining/grilling. The kitchen has been updated and features stainless steel appliances and new refrigerator. The community swimming pool is a short walk to a peaceful retreat after a long day at work or for gathering with friends on the weekend. Call and set-up a showing today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3857749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S Primrose Drive have any available units?
104 S Primrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 S Primrose Drive have?
Some of 104 S Primrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S Primrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 S Primrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S Primrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 S Primrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 S Primrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 S Primrose Drive offers parking.
Does 104 S Primrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 S Primrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S Primrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 104 S Primrose Drive has a pool.
Does 104 S Primrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 S Primrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S Primrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 S Primrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

