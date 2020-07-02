104 S Primrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

For Rent/Available May 1st 2020 - 2/2.5 town home with an attached garage in Orlando's Milk District - Rental Available May 1st, 2020 is located in the heart of the Milk District. Each of the 2 bedrooms feature a full bathroom (perfect for a room mate living arrangement) with large closets. Unit also has a 1/2 bathroom on main level for guests. This rental home is located a short distance to all that downtown Orlando has to offer, great entertainment venues, handy shopping and a wide variety of restaurants with super-easy access to 408/I-4. Unit also has an attached 1 car garage with laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Screened in patio area can be used for outdoor entertaining/grilling. The kitchen has been updated and features stainless steel appliances and new refrigerator. The community swimming pool is a short walk to a peaceful retreat after a long day at work or for gathering with friends on the weekend. Call and set-up a showing today.



No Cats Allowed



