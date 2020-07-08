1032 Ola Dr - 2

Amenities

Available now! Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply today for this fully renovated, beautiful first floor 2 bedroom duplex. Freshly painted walls, ceilings, floors, cabinets, bathroom, etc. Bring your own appliances and window AC unit and enjoy the convenience of living in Washington Shores, near major roads, sports arenas and more. Includes front and back doors. No pets please.



Walk to elementary school, shops, bus line, restaurants. Located near Columbia Street.



Move in is easy - you will need $725 + $775 deposit + $70 app fee (total $1,670). Each adult who will live in the unit needs to apply and go through background and credit screening.



Once we receive the application on our end we will request for the background check. You will then receive an email to approve the background check and you need to submit a $30 payment through the weblink provided. If your application is approved you will need to pay the $40 application fee when you sign the lease.