Orlando, FL
1032 Ola Dr - 2
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

1032 Ola Dr - 2

1032 Ola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Ola Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply today for this fully renovated, beautiful first floor 2 bedroom duplex. Freshly painted walls, ceilings, floors, cabinets, bathroom, etc. Bring your own appliances and window AC unit and enjoy the convenience of living in Washington Shores, near major roads, sports arenas and more. Includes front and back doors. No pets please.

Walk to elementary school, shops, bus line, restaurants. Located near Columbia Street.

Move in is easy - you will need $725 + $775 deposit + $70 app fee (total $1,670). Each adult who will live in the unit needs to apply and go through background and credit screening.

Once we receive the application on our end we will request for the background check. You will then receive an email to approve the background check and you need to submit a $30 payment through the weblink provided. If your application is approved you will need to pay the $40 application fee when you sign the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have any available units?
1032 Ola Dr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1032 Ola Dr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Ola Dr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Ola Dr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 offer parking?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have a pool?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Ola Dr - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1032 Ola Dr - 2 has units with air conditioning.

