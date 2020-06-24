All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD

10242 Hartford Maroon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10242 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
In a resort style gated community at Lake Nona with lake access a beautiful townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. A large dining area with a large kitchen and open space living-room with all tiled floor. Kitchen with a beautiful granite counter, large 42 inch wood cabinets and eat-in counter. High ceiling in living-room and kitchen and lots of storage spaces throughout the home. All bedrooms on second floor with two full baths including a bath tub and hard surface vanities . Large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, tiled master bath with double vanity. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, alarm installed(monitoring is not included) and full size washer and dryer. One car garage and a cute backdoor patio. The home is a few houses from the community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, BBQ area, Nature Trails and a Dog Park. Rent also includes YMCA recreational membership and lake access to Lake Nona.Lake Nona area just minutes away from Orlando Airport (MCO), Medical City, the VA Hospital, Nemours Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, UCF Medical School, the new USTA Tennis Center and offer A+ schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have any available units?
10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have?
Some of 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD offers parking.
Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD has a pool.
Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach