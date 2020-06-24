10242 HARTFORD MAROON ROAD

Amenities

In a resort style gated community at Lake Nona with lake access a beautiful townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. A large dining area with a large kitchen and open space living-room with all tiled floor. Kitchen with a beautiful granite counter, large 42 inch wood cabinets and eat-in counter. High ceiling in living-room and kitchen and lots of storage spaces throughout the home. All bedrooms on second floor with two full baths including a bath tub and hard surface vanities . Large master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, tiled master bath with double vanity. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, alarm installed(monitoring is not included) and full size washer and dryer. One car garage and a cute backdoor patio. The home is a few houses from the community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, BBQ area, Nature Trails and a Dog Park. Rent also includes YMCA recreational membership and lake access to Lake Nona.Lake Nona area just minutes away from Orlando Airport (MCO), Medical City, the VA Hospital, Nemours Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, UCF Medical School, the new USTA Tennis Center and offer A+ schools