All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1017 Hiawassee Road · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1017 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3724 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 800 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

Condo has a relaxing patio overlooking a beautiful lake view. Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity