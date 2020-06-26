Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10151 Hartford Maroon Rd Available 08/01/19 4 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse at 10151 Hartford Maroon Dr - This Lake Nona Townhouse features a scenic front door with parking to the rear of the home. Townhouse has a 1 car garage but enough additional parking spaces for 3 additional vehicles.



Front Door opens up to open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen with Kitchen. Fourth bedroom is located on first floor with its own full bedroom.



Stairs lead upstairs (from Living Room) and place you next to additional Bedrooms 2 & 3. Master Suite is located to the rear of the townhouse opposite the bedrooms and is separated by second bathroom and laundry room.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult,

HOA Application Fee=$150 per Adult.

One Time Lease Admin=$125

Security Deposit=$1,950



