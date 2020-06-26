All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

10151 Hartford Maroon Rd

10151 Hartford Maroon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10151 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10151 Hartford Maroon Rd Available 08/01/19 4 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse at 10151 Hartford Maroon Dr - This Lake Nona Townhouse features a scenic front door with parking to the rear of the home. Townhouse has a 1 car garage but enough additional parking spaces for 3 additional vehicles.

Front Door opens up to open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen with Kitchen. Fourth bedroom is located on first floor with its own full bedroom.

Stairs lead upstairs (from Living Room) and place you next to additional Bedrooms 2 & 3. Master Suite is located to the rear of the townhouse opposite the bedrooms and is separated by second bathroom and laundry room.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult,
HOA Application Fee=$150 per Adult.
One Time Lease Admin=$125
Security Deposit=$1,950

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com

(RLNE5044743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have any available units?
10151 Hartford Maroon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10151 Hartford Maroon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd offers parking.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have a pool?
No, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have accessible units?
No, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10151 Hartford Maroon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
