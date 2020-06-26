1015 Lake Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MILLS/50 District home. -

3/2 single family home situated in MILLS/50 District, walk to nightlife, cafes, shopping ,completely updated , and available now. Real wood floors, Plantation Shutters throughout, updated lighting fixtures, track lighting, kitchen with custom tile backsplash, newer appliances, breakfast nook, laundry room with newer stack w/d. Master suite with cathedral ceilings, recess lighting, good size closet, French doors and bath with updated tile in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, both oversized and another updated bath. Security System, monitoring not included . Owner must approve animal with Pet Deposit.. Huge backyard, and minutes to EVERYTHING. Owner requires that no more than 2 unrelated adults occupy the property.

Lawn care not included....



(RLNE4936817)