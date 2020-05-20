Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1003 South Parramore Avenue.
Orlando, FL
1003 South Parramore Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:54 AM
1 of 2
1003 South Parramore Avenue
1003 S Parramore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1003 S Parramore Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath half a duplex
This cute little 2 bedroom home is available. It is close to downtown orlando and major highways and stores. This will not last long. Please contact for more info.
More Photos coming soon. Tenant is responsible for their own appliances and utilities. (There is a fridge and stove there now and can stay AS IS.
There is also washer and dryer hook ups with washer and dryer for sale for 50$. And furniture if someone's in need to buy. Otherwise we will remove.
Photos coming soon. Tile through out. Contact for showing
407-269-4412
Single-Family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have any available units?
1003 South Parramore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have?
Some of 1003 South Parramore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 South Parramore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1003 South Parramore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 South Parramore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 South Parramore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1003 South Parramore Avenue offers parking.
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 South Parramore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1003 South Parramore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1003 South Parramore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 South Parramore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 South Parramore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
