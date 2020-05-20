1003 South Parramore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath half a duplex



This cute little 2 bedroom home is available. It is close to downtown orlando and major highways and stores. This will not last long. Please contact for more info.



More Photos coming soon. Tenant is responsible for their own appliances and utilities. (There is a fridge and stove there now and can stay AS IS.



There is also washer and dryer hook ups with washer and dryer for sale for 50$. And furniture if someone's in need to buy. Otherwise we will remove.



Photos coming soon. Tile through out. Contact for showing



407-269-4412

Single-Family