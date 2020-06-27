All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

1003 Dewitt Dr

1003 Dewitt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Dewitt Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Callahan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 1 Bath close to downtown Orlando - Duplex! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, extra room as bonus room or dining room, large living room, laundry room with storage space. Kitchen has space for table, lots of cabinet space, garbage disposal, dishwasher, smooth top stove, side by side full size refrigerator, New granite counter top, Tiled floor. Private driveway, fenced in back yard and screened in porch!

Please call for additional details and showing: Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com

- No Eviction/Landlord Collections
- 2.5 x the Rent
- Average to better credit score

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4178895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Dewitt Dr have any available units?
1003 Dewitt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Dewitt Dr have?
Some of 1003 Dewitt Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Dewitt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Dewitt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Dewitt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Dewitt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1003 Dewitt Dr offer parking?
No, 1003 Dewitt Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Dewitt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Dewitt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Dewitt Dr have a pool?
No, 1003 Dewitt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Dewitt Dr have accessible units?
No, 1003 Dewitt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Dewitt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Dewitt Dr has units with dishwashers.
