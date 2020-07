Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool clubhouse internet cafe

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym pool

Located just South of Downtown and miles from ordinary life, all the luxury amenities you've been looking for. Choose from a variety of hip, urban residences with one, two and three bedrooms. Residents enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, cyber cafe and our outdoor lounge for relaxation. Please call for an appointment today and see what is available for rent