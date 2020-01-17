1340 WOODLAWN DR

Beautiful home in Oakleaf Plantation. Close to schools and shopping. Gorgeous corner lot with plenty of space. Master suite downstairs and three bedrooms 2 full baths upstairs. Beautiful natural lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
