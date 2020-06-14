Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with garage

Oakleaf Plantation apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3433 Bristol Bridge Road
3433 Bristol Bridge Road, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1783 sqft
Charming townhome with an abundance of space. Perfect floor plan for easy entertaining. 3/2 plus an office. Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee.One car garage, washer/dryer as is. Master features a large walk-in closet and a large vanity.

1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.

1 Unit Available
3591 OLD VILLAGE DR
3591 Old Village Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2679 sqft
Fantastic location within walking distance of all grade level schools. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities with this four bedroom, three bath home. Formal living and dining, family room, granite counters in kitchen and baths.

1 Unit Available
441 SUNSTONE CT
441 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
WHAT A VIEW THIS UNIT OFFERS FROM THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RIGHT OUT TO THE SCREENED PATIO ALL YOU SEE IS THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND WALKING TRAILS, MINUTES FROM CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL AMENITIES,2/3(third room has no closet) BEDROOMS UP OFFERS A MASTER SUITE W/

1 Unit Available
3640 CRESWICK CIR
3640 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1648 sqft
Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant.

1 Unit Available
350 Vineyard Lane
350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.

1 Unit Available
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1712 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
1015 GREEN PINE CIR
1015 Green Pine Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2437 sqft
Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve.
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8761 REDLEAF CT
8761 Redleaf Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Ready for move in July 1! Don't miss this 4/2 with newer adjustable rate AC for LOW AC bills! FULL ACCESS TO AMMENITY CENTER, POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND INCLUDED IN RENT! NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN! Fully fenced back yard with shed for

1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8595 TOWER FALLS DR
8595 Tower Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1691 sqft
Great location close to NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce and great shopping nearby! This 2 story town home features luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, fully equipped kitchen and a patio with water views.

1 Unit Available
1048 PHOEBE CT
1048 Phoebe Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2354 sqft
This large 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1474 LANTERN LIGHT TRL
1474 Lantern Light Trail, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2472 sqft
This beautiful 3 br/2 ba PLUS 2 flex rooms, 3 car garage home is spacious with plenty of storage & natural light in the friendly Pine Ridge Plantation Community! Offers 9' vaulted main level ceilings, an open floor plan, and abundant closet space

Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
9468 GRAND FALLS DR
9468 Grand Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Spacious Town Home Conveniently Located to the Oakleaf Town Center Shopping, Restaurants and Oakleaf Theater. Close to NAS-JAX, Orange Park Mall & I-295 Interstate.

Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8454 Wessex Court
8454 Wessex Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1281 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,281 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.

Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

Argyle Forest
1 Unit Available
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Oakleaf Plantation, FL

I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Oakleaf Plantation apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

