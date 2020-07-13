107 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with pool

/
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210 Available 07/15/20 Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT
530 Deercroft Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
298 Fawnridge Lane
298 Fawnridge Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1443 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3748 AUBREY LN
3748 Aubrey Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1573 sqft
Townhouse located in the popular Oakleaf area, in close proximity to the A rated high school, shopping centers, and restaurants. This home has an open floor plan, and tile floors in the living areas. Convenient bathroom located downstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Arbor Mill Cir
3910 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2295 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH . Beautiful Newer Lennar Home, Sierra floor plan, 4 Bed, 2 Bath.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT LN
530 Deercroft Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
355 Saint James Way
355 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2358 sqft
This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community. This home Includes a main-level office and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area offering access to a screened lanai.
1 of 37
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Landing
1015 GREEN PINE CIR
1015 Green Pine Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2437 sqft
Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve.
1 of 14
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
356 Sunstone Ct.
356 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1601 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AWESOME 2/2 condo in Oakleaf Plantation, Ground floor unit no stairs, Large walk in closet in both bedrooms, Lots of storage, screened lanai. 1 car garage. Includes all amenities that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer. No pets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3843 WESTRIDGE DR
3843 Westridge Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1724 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Oak Leaf. Convenient to shopping and interstate. Split bedroom with high ceilings. Large family room and separate dining room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3915 Buckthorne Dr Unit E
3915 Buckthorne Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1587 sqft
Like a Model Home in Desirable Briar Oaks Townhomes - Beautiful Town home in gated community. Upgraded 42 inch cabinets, carpet and tile floors. Backs up to water so enjoy the view. Washer and dryer are courtesy items only.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8543 Chadwell Court
8543 Chadwell Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1524 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9600 Stratham Court
9600 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9081 Fallsmill Drive
9081 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1540 sqft
Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! - Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4491 OAK MOSS LOOP
4491 Oak Moss Loop, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1876 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a large prep island, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub with separate shower and huge walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
7981 Copperfield Circle South
7981 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1842 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8454 Wessex Court
8454 Wessex Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1281 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,281 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S
8038 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1356 sqft
Wonderful 3/2.5 home in Copperfield @Silverfield! Newly painted on exterior and interior! Kitchen offers granite countertops and glass tile backsplash. Open floorpan with kitchen opening up to family/dining combo.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
