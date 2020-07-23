/
clay county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Clay County, FL📍
5 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
8 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Bluff House Apartment Homes
2020 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1510 sqft
Situated in Orange Park, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer large living spaces and walk-in closets. Community offers onsite fitness center and swimming pool, and proximity to public transit. Some units are pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
7 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
16 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
28 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
563 LORING AVE
563 Loring Avenue, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1082 sqft
Dream homes do come true with this wonderfully upgraded 2/2 in Orange Park! Home features new cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood plank ceramic tile in the living area and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2067 PIMLICO PL
2067 Pimlico Place, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2231 sqft
Beautiful 4BR/3BA brick home on large cul-de-sac lot in Park West. Formal LR& DR, family room w/brick fireplace, plus kitchen includes microwave, electric range w/double oven, dishwasher,[refrigerator NOT included], plus separate FL Room.
1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 Rent is negotiable with an approved application. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program.
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
681 Reese Avenue
681 Reese Avenue, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
681 Reese Avenue Available 08/15/20 FOR RENT: 3BR 2.
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2884-woodstone-dr-middleburg-fl/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5955816)
1 Unit Available
2759 SPENCER PLANTATION BLVD
2759 Spencer Plantation Blvd, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1512 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2.
1 Unit Available
2788 Sapid Court
2788 Sapid Court, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1470 sqft
$1395 - 4/2/2 - Clay County - Great Neighborhood - Coming Soon - 2788 Sapid Court is coming soon! Four bedroom, two bathroom home located in Green Cove Springs. Great Schools nearby.
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
2233 Astor St Venezia 1
2233 Astor St, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Adorable Condo, Blocks from the River - Adorable 2/2 condo with private yard! BRAND NEW laminate floors throughout. Good size living space with a separate dining area. Full kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED** This 2 bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clay County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, Ocala, and Palm Coast have apartments for rent.
