Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210 Available 07/15/20 Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17 * Take a look at this beautiful two-story town home in Plantation Village! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a desirable neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
356 Sunstone Ct.
356 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Oakleaf Plantation
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8543 Chadwell Court
8543 Chadwell Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1524 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
7981 Copperfield Circle South
7981 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1842 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8038 COPPERFIELD CIR S
8038 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1356 sqft
Wonderful 3/2.5 home in Copperfield @Silverfield! Newly painted on exterior and interior! Kitchen offers granite countertops and glass tile backsplash. Open floorpan with kitchen opening up to family/dining combo.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5864591)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
7530 Legrande Street South
7530 South Legrande Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
Looking for Westside life style, come see this 3/2 home. Tile floors run through much of the home. The kitchen is configured for ease of use and offers tons of cabinetry for excellent storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4659 Pine Lake Drive
4659 Pine Lake Drive, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1843 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.
