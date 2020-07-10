/
apartments with washer dryer
64 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210 Available 07/15/20 Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17 * Take a look at this beautiful two-story town home in Plantation Village! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a desirable neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Arbor Mill Cir
3910 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2295 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, WILL BE AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH . Beautiful Newer Lennar Home, Sierra floor plan, 4 Bed, 2 Bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1601 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AWESOME 2/2 condo in Oakleaf Plantation, Ground floor unit no stairs, Large walk in closet in both bedrooms, Lots of storage, screened lanai. 1 car garage. Includes all amenities that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
172 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
10007 Logan Falls Ct
10007 Logan Falls Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2297 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in the Longleaf community! This waterfront home on cul-de-sac offers lots of upgrades and privacy. Newer construction wit a desirable split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
10935 STANTON HILLS DR E
10935 Stanton Hills Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1938 sqft
Come home to luxury. Formal dining, office/flex space could be 4th bedroom, open concept kitchen/family room. Spacious master bedroom/bath and split bedroom layout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6100 MAGGIES CIR
6100 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to unit 113 at Nature's Hideaway, a beautifully maintained second floor condo that has been owner-occupied since 2017.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5174 RAINEY AVE S
5174 Rainey Avenue South, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1511 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Eat-In-Kitchen. With screen porch in back and fully fenced backyard. Inside has been updated and upgraded. Carpet just installed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3131 WAVERING LN
3131 Wavering Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath.... Stone tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, Fire place with mantle, walk in closets, eat in kitchen, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, foyer, updated light fixtures.
