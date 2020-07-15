/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 PM
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1339 sqft
The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1601 sqft
AWESOME 2/2 condo in Oakleaf Plantation, Ground floor unit no stairs, Large walk in closet in both bedrooms, Lots of storage, screened lanai. 1 car garage. Includes all amenities that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer. No pets.
13 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1220 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
4 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
165 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED** This 2 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Heights
7637 MELVIN RD
7637 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Timothy's Landing. This unit features 1,204 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage. Living room/dining room combination. This unit has washer/dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Heights
4617 GERBER CT
4617 Gerber Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Available now! Nice Townhome for rent. 2 bed / 2.5 bath. updated flooring (no carpet), newer interior paint. washing machine and dryer included. 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6106 MAGGIES CIR
6106 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
907 sqft
This ground floor condo features living areas with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The open floor plan has the kitchen living and dining room in on large open space.
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5646 Greatpine Ln N
5646 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
* COMING SOON * Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath updated home for rent! Neutral paint, carpet, newer stainless steel appliances. This home has a great split floor plan with a large master bedroom on the second floor and a second bedroom on the first floor.
42 Units Available
Avondale
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
18 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
