Last updated June 13 2020

151 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT
530 Deercroft Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
824 SONGBIRD DR
824 Songbird Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2194 sqft
You will have plenty of room in this 4 bedroom 3 bath Oakleaf home! Home features vibrant paint throughout and upgrades galore! Huge, open kitchen offers a ton of counter space and storage! Formal dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #723
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready Now- The Preserve of Oakleaf - Tired of mowing your lawn but need the space of a house? Well, look no further! Here at The Preserve, you can have all of that and more! This second level condo is a spacious open floor plan with the living,

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1049 sqft
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005 Available 06/25/20 Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Jennings Point - This condo offers a nice sized living/dining room combo, a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry hook ups.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1783 sqft
Charming townhome with an abundance of space. Perfect floor plan for easy entertaining. 3/2 plus an office. Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee.One car garage, washer/dryer as is. Master features a large walk-in closet and a large vanity.

Last updated June 13
Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR
4678 Karsten Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3174 sqft
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
785-1 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
Wonderful 3BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo in Desireable Oakleaf Community!! Split Bedroom Plan. Screened Patio Overlooking Beautiful Park. Large 42' Kitchen Cabinets with lots of Counter Space. Large Living and Dining Area with Tile Floors.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3591 OLD VILLAGE DR
3591 Old Village Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2679 sqft
Fantastic location within walking distance of all grade level schools. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities with this four bedroom, three bath home. Formal living and dining, family room, granite counters in kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
441 SUNSTONE CT
441 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
WHAT A VIEW THIS UNIT OFFERS FROM THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RIGHT OUT TO THE SCREENED PATIO ALL YOU SEE IS THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND WALKING TRAILS, MINUTES FROM CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL AMENITIES,2/3(third room has no closet) BEDROOMS UP OFFERS A MASTER SUITE W/

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3640 CRESWICK CIR
3640 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1648 sqft
Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
463 SHERWOOD OAKS DR
463 Sherwood Oaks Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in quiet neighborhood. Built in 2006. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Back yard has a great pond and sits in the corner. Granite countertops. Plenty of space and Close to shopping . No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
372 Vineyard Lane
372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
1725 sqft
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
349 TURTLE DOVE DR
349 Turtle Dove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1709 sqft
Immaculate 3/2 in desirable neighborhood of Olde Sutton Oaks, beautiful views of the pond from screened in porch!3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, laundry room, large living room / formal dining room, eat in kitchen area.

Last updated April 10
Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
1015 GREEN PINE CIR
1015 Green Pine Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2437 sqft
Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve.

Last updated May 13
1 Unit Available
356 Sunstone Ct.
356 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom.
Last updated June 13
Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8761 REDLEAF CT
8761 Redleaf Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Ready for move in July 1! Don't miss this 4/2 with newer adjustable rate AC for LOW AC bills! FULL ACCESS TO AMMENITY CENTER, POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND INCLUDED IN RENT! NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN! Fully fenced back yard with shed for

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

Last updated June 13
Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8595 TOWER FALLS DR
8595 Tower Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1691 sqft
Great location close to NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce and great shopping nearby! This 2 story town home features luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, fully equipped kitchen and a patio with water views.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
696 CAMP FRANCIS JOHNSON RD
696 Camp Francis Johnson Road, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,649
2340 sqft
Magnificent home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3-baths with added touches such as upgraded lighting throughout, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1048 PHOEBE CT
1048 Phoebe Court, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2354 sqft
This large 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1474 LANTERN LIGHT TRL
1474 Lantern Light Trail, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2472 sqft
This beautiful 3 br/2 ba PLUS 2 flex rooms, 3 car garage home is spacious with plenty of storage & natural light in the friendly Pine Ridge Plantation Community! Offers 9' vaulted main level ceilings, an open floor plan, and abundant closet space

Last updated June 13
Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
9583 STRATHAM CT
9583 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1414 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9583 STRATHAM CT in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 3
Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
8454 Wessex Court
8454 Wessex Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1281 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,281 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Oakleaf Plantation, FL

I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakleaf Plantation renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

