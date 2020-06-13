Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Finding an apartment in Oakleaf Plantation that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1049 sqft
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005 Available 06/25/20 Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Jennings Point - This condo offers a nice sized living/dining room combo, a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry hook ups.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
824 SONGBIRD DR
824 Songbird Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2194 sqft
You will have plenty of room in this 4 bedroom 3 bath Oakleaf home! Home features vibrant paint throughout and upgrades galore! Huge, open kitchen offers a ton of counter space and storage! Formal dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
451 Summit Drive
451 Summit Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1773 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4089 Arbor Mill Cir
4089 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2358 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1712 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
356 Sunstone Ct.
356 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Oakleaf Plantation

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
660 Sunny Stroll Drive
660 Sunny Stroll Drive, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
2478 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD
2478 Country Club Boulevard, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2075 sqft
Enjoy your own Florida POOL home! New A/C, Landscaping, Pool maintenance, and Pest control are all included! Nestled amongst the mature landscaping, this refreshing and elegant 4bed/2bath pool home in a gated community welcomes everyone with its

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Chimney Lakes
1 Unit Available
7981 Copperfield Circle South
7981 Copperfield Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1842 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$770
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Ortega Hills
208 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Cedar Hills
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
1215 The Grove Road - 1
1215 The Grove Road, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1308 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS CONDO; LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ORANGE PARK; LIVING-DINING COMBO; SCREEN PATIO; COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE; POOL AND TENNIS

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.
City Guide for Oakleaf Plantation, FL

I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Finding an apartment in Oakleaf Plantation that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

