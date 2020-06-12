/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL


1 Unit Available
4089 Arbor Mill Cir
4089 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.


1 Unit Available
3620 Creswick Cir Unit B
3620 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1619 sqft
3620 Creswick Circle B - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831302)


1 Unit Available
3433 Bristol Bridge Road
3433 Bristol Bridge Road, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1460 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.


1 Unit Available
2988 Plum Orchard Drive
2988 Plum Orchard Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.


1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #723
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1521 sqft
Ready Now- The Preserve of Oakleaf - Tired of mowing your lawn but need the space of a house? Well, look no further! Here at The Preserve, you can have all of that and more! This second level condo is a spacious open floor plan with the living,


1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT
530 Deercroft Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).


1 Unit Available
451 Summit Drive
451 Summit Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1773 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.


1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1783 sqft
Charming townhome with an abundance of space. Perfect floor plan for easy entertaining. 3/2 plus an office. Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee.One car garage, washer/dryer as is. Master features a large walk-in closet and a large vanity.


1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.


1 Unit Available
4018 ARBOR MILL CIR
4018 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4018 ARBOR MILL CIR in Oakleaf Plantation. View photos, descriptions and more!


Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
4678 KARSTEN CREEK DR
4678 Karsten Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Total charm and quality in this like new home in the heart of Eagle Landing. Property features upgrades galore including gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.


1 Unit Available
530 DEERCROFT LN
530 Deercroft Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required).


1 Unit Available
785-1 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
Wonderful 3BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo in Desireable Oakleaf Community!! Split Bedroom Plan. Screened Patio Overlooking Beautiful Park. Large 42' Kitchen Cabinets with lots of Counter Space. Large Living and Dining Area with Tile Floors.


1 Unit Available
745 BELLSHIRE DR
745 Bellshire Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
Former Model Home is MOVE IN READY! 3/2 plus Office w/ 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Open Floorplan, Laminate Wood Floors, Surround Sound Speakers in Ceiling Throughout the Home w/ Separate Volume Control for Each Area, Glamour


1 Unit Available
3591 OLD VILLAGE DR
3591 Old Village Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Fantastic location within walking distance of all grade level schools. Enjoy all of Oakleaf Plantation amenities with this four bedroom, three bath home. Formal living and dining, family room, granite counters in kitchen and baths.


1 Unit Available
441 SUNSTONE CT
441 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
WHAT A VIEW THIS UNIT OFFERS FROM THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RIGHT OUT TO THE SCREENED PATIO ALL YOU SEE IS THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND WALKING TRAILS, MINUTES FROM CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL AMENITIES,2/3(third room has no closet) BEDROOMS UP OFFERS A MASTER SUITE W/


1 Unit Available
355 Saint James Way
355 Saint James Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty is located in the all new Arbor Mill at Oakleaf Plantation community.


1 Unit Available
3640 CRESWICK CIR
3640 Creswick Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1648 sqft
Town Home with One-Car Garage and Private Backyard that Backs Up to Nature Preserve. Open Floor Plan with Large Kitchen. Tiled Flooring in Entry Hall, Kitchen and Family Room. The Security System can be Monitored by Tenant.


1 Unit Available
350 Vineyard Lane
350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.


1 Unit Available
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1712 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage.


1 Unit Available
463 SHERWOOD OAKS DR
463 Sherwood Oaks Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in quiet neighborhood. Built in 2006. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Back yard has a great pond and sits in the corner. Granite countertops. Plenty of space and Close to shopping . No pets allowed.


1 Unit Available
372 Vineyard Lane
372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths.


1 Unit Available
349 TURTLE DOVE DR
349 Turtle Dove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1709 sqft
Immaculate 3/2 in desirable neighborhood of Olde Sutton Oaks, beautiful views of the pond from screened in porch!3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, laundry room, large living room / formal dining room, eat in kitchen area.


Eagle Landing
1 Unit Available
1015 GREEN PINE CIR
1015 Green Pine Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve.
