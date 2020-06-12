/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:25 PM
62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1037 sqft
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1005 Available 06/25/20 Ground Level 2/2 Condo in Jennings Point - This condo offers a nice sized living/dining room combo, a fully equipped kitchen, inside laundry hook ups.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1074 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
1 of 137
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
10 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Ortega Hills
212 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 11
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Cedar Hills
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8366 Pineverde Lane
8366 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$930
980 sqft
2 Bedroom in Whispering Pines- Self viewing! - https://rently.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville
5050 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1118 sqft
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2nd floor 2B/2B condo for rent at Timber Run - Move in Ready, ground floor 2B/2B with Tiled living and Dining Area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
463 Bentwood Lane - A
463 Bentwood Ln, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Downstairs Apartment. Living/Dining Room Combination; Fully-Equipped Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; Water, sewer & garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1854 YUKON CT
1854 Yukon Court, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1072 sqft
Great 2 bedroom w/2 full baths home. Brand new carpets installed in both bedrooms May 2020. 1 car garage and fenced backyard on a spacious corner lot. Great neighborhood playground.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6880 SKAFF AVE
6880 Skaff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances located in Woods of Ortega! Water and sewer is included while provided by the HOA! This unit is on the 2nd floor and allows for quick and easy access to I295,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
7637 MELVIN RD
7637 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Timothy's Landing. This unit features 1,204 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage. Living room/dining room combination. This unit has washer/dryer connections.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
