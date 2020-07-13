Apartment List
/
FL
/
oakleaf plantation
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakleaf Plantation apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
298 Fawnridge Lane
298 Fawnridge Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1443 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
674 Scarlet View Ct
674 Scarlet View Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1634 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17! * This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers 1,634 sq ft of living space and tons of natural light. Bright and airy, this property is a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
323 Pecan Grove Dr
323 Pecan Grove Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/17 * Take a look at this beautiful two-story town home in Plantation Village! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a desirable neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Landing
1015 GREEN PINE CIR
1015 Green Pine Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2437 sqft
Wonderful home in beautiful Eagle Landing that backs up to a nature preserve.

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
356 Sunstone Ct.
356 Sunstone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1517 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1601 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AWESOME 2/2 condo in Oakleaf Plantation, Ground floor unit no stairs, Large walk in closet in both bedrooms, Lots of storage, screened lanai. 1 car garage. Includes all amenities that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer. No pets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3843 WESTRIDGE DR
3843 Westridge Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1724 sqft
Beautiful open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Oak Leaf. Convenient to shopping and interstate. Split bedroom with high ceilings. Large family room and separate dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3915 Buckthorne Dr Unit E
3915 Buckthorne Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1587 sqft
Like a Model Home in Desirable Briar Oaks Townhomes - Beautiful Town home in gated community. Upgraded 42 inch cabinets, carpet and tile floors. Backs up to water so enjoy the view. Washer and dryer are courtesy items only.
Results within 1 mile of Oakleaf Plantation

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8543 Chadwell Court
8543 Chadwell Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1524 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9600 Stratham Court
9600 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
9081 Fallsmill Drive
9081 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1540 sqft
Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! - Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4491 OAK MOSS LOOP
4491 Oak Moss Loop, Clay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1876 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a large prep island, spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub with separate shower and huge walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2603 Scoutridge Ct
2603 Scoutridge Court, Lakeside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Orange Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and ceiling fans though out, pool.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8454 Wessex Court
8454 Wessex Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1281 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,281 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
City Guide for Oakleaf Plantation, FL

I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakleaf Plantation apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with BalconyOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garage
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymOakleaf Plantation Apartments with ParkingOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with Washer-DryerOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida