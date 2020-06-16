3755 NE 167th St

Amenities

MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Brand New: Air Condition with Nest, Window Treatments, Impact Windows/Doors, Kitchen, Appliances, Porcelain Floors, Bathroom, Plumbing & much more. All finishes are high end & rent includes hot water & trash. Building just went through entire renovation and includes new pool, covered garage, & elevator. Tenant must show income & good credit. Schedule your private showing today! WILL NOT LAST!