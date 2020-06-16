All apartments in North Miami Beach
Find more places like 3755 NE 167th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami Beach, FL
/
3755 NE 167th St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

3755 NE 167th St

3755 Northeast 167th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Eastern Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom. Brand New: Air Condition with Nest, Window Treatments, Impact Windows/Doors, Kitchen, Appliances, Porcelain Floors, Bathroom, Plumbing & much more. All finishes are high end & rent includes hot water & trash. Building just went through entire renovation and includes new pool, covered garage, & elevator. Tenant must show income & good credit. Schedule your private showing today! WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 NE 167th St have any available units?
3755 NE 167th St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3755 NE 167th St have?
Some of 3755 NE 167th St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 NE 167th St currently offering any rent specials?
3755 NE 167th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 NE 167th St pet-friendly?
No, 3755 NE 167th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 3755 NE 167th St offer parking?
Yes, 3755 NE 167th St does offer parking.
Does 3755 NE 167th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 NE 167th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 NE 167th St have a pool?
Yes, 3755 NE 167th St has a pool.
Does 3755 NE 167th St have accessible units?
No, 3755 NE 167th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 NE 167th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 NE 167th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3755 NE 167th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3755 NE 167th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3755 NE 167th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33612
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St
North Miami Beach, FL 33179
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way
North Miami Beach, FL 33179

Similar Pages

North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL
Dania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windward
City Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity