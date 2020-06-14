Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

199 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL with garage

North Miami Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
California Club
197 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3642 NE 171st St
3642 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious waterfront unit located in the gated community of Eastern Shores. Beautiful intracoastal views from the balcony off the bedroom and living room. Pool has recently been refinished. Near beaches, Oleta Park, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3323 NE 166th St
3323 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA WATERFRONT HOUSE IN EASTERN SHORES. SHORT TERM RENTAL. AVAILABLE DEC 21ST 2019. PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH MODERN FURNITURE. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, LUSH LANDSCAPING.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3445 NE 167th St
3445 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Waterfront house in Eastern Shores updated by a custom builder with finest imported materials and fixtures. Travertine marble floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3342 NE 166th St
3342 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
EASTERN SHORES! 80 FT WATER FRONT POOL HOME, NO FIXED BRIDGES FOR YOUR YACHT, ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, NEW BATHROOMS W/ GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW FIXTURES, JACUZZI TUB, NEWER KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & NEWER APPLIANCES, UTILITY ROOM
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Club
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2931 NE 185th St
2931 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
AVENTI!!! DIRECT WATER VIEW! PRIVATE ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PARKING FOR SECOND CAR. THIS IS A TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT, GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF BISCAYNE. FULL AMMENITY COMPLEX.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Club
1 Unit Available
984 NE 193rd Ter
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2361 sqft
Kids & Adults paradise! This 4 Bed, 2.5 Baths home is located at a large cul de sac lot (one of the largest backyards).

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
251 174th St
251 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
City Guide for North Miami Beach, FL

"Water so clear you can see to the bottom. $100,000 cars, everybody got em. Ain't no surprise in a club to see Sly Stallone, Miami, my second home." (-Will Smith, "Miami")

North Miami beach (also known as NMB) is for those who love the vibe of South Beach, but not all of its “craziness.” The area has more of a beach-town feel, rather than the hustle and bustle for which Miami is known. NMB is a place to soak up the sun and relax on some of the country's cleanest beaches. But NMB is not just for tourists; within a one mile radius the town boasts, 20 grocery stores, 20 restaurants and bars, 20 shopping venues, 20 bus stops and 20 parks--someone has a favorite number. 6 coffee shops, 11 entertainment venues and 6 places to help you stay in shape. North Miami Beach has so many options you'll be exhausted just choosing which gym to go to.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Miami Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Miami Beach, FL

North Miami Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

