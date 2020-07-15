/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM
176 Studio Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Results within 1 mile of North Miami Beach
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
18335 Collins Ave
18335 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
Ocean Front beautiful furnished Studio, Electricity, cable included, Direct Ocean, Queen bed, stove, microwave,refrigerator, gated parking,in the heart of Sunny isles beach. Short term or seasonal rental $1900.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 Northwest 177th Street
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,475
900 sqft
71 Northwest 177th Street Apt #B-214, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
completely updated-large studio apt. Newer furniture-tv-refrigerator-range oven-coffee maker-toaster--microwave new kitchen lead lighting-queen size bed-table & chairs-couch-lead lighting-cable & hot water included in rent-available immediately
Results within 5 miles of North Miami Beach
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
12 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N Ocean Dr
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Ocean view condo,totally renovated,fully furnished with ocean access,shops,kitchen,hotel style,pool,gym,restautants
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
500 Ne 62nd St
500 Northeast 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,150
790 sqft
Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.
Similar Pages
North Miami Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Miami Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Miami Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Garage
North Miami Beach Apartments with GymNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Miami Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Beach Apartments with PoolNorth Miami Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Miami Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL