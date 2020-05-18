All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

561 E SILVERTHORN LN

561 East Silverthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

561 East Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful home with a large fenced back yard on the lake. Huge master bedroom, plantation shutters and many other upgrades. Pets will be considered. Owner is a licensed Realtor. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have any available units?
561 E SILVERTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have?
Some of 561 E SILVERTHORN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 E SILVERTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
561 E SILVERTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 E SILVERTHORN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN is pet friendly.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN offer parking?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not offer parking.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have a pool?
Yes, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN has a pool.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
