Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
561 E SILVERTHORN LN
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
561 E SILVERTHORN LN
561 East Silverthorn Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
561 East Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful home with a large fenced back yard on the lake. Huge master bedroom, plantation shutters and many other upgrades. Pets will be considered. Owner is a licensed Realtor. Available Immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have any available units?
561 E SILVERTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nocatee, FL
.
What amenities does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have?
Some of 561 E SILVERTHORN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 561 E SILVERTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
561 E SILVERTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 E SILVERTHORN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN is pet friendly.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN offer parking?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not offer parking.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have a pool?
Yes, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN has a pool.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 E SILVERTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 E SILVERTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
