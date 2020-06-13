Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL

Finding an apartment in Nocatee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...




Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Payne Trail
102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2436 sqft
102 Payne Trail Available 07/10/20 Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Citrus Ridge Dr.
370 Citrus Ridge Dr, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2758 sqft
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful house for rent in Greenleaf Lakes at Nocatee- $2850. - Beautiful Single family house with fenced backyard is for rent in NOCATEE! Its a 4B/3B property with 2 car garage.



Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
331 Princess Drive
331 Princess Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
2718 sqft
Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR
168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2115 sqft
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
72 CAPE MAY AVE
72 Cape May Avenue, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Located in gated Coastal Oaks in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Davenport model sitting on a gorgeous lakeview lot. Available July 1. It has 4 bedrms w/3 bedrms down including the master & the 4th bedrm + bonus rm & full bath are upstairs.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
48 FALLING WATER CT
48 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2117 sqft
Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.



Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee



Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.



Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm

Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm

Deerwood
170 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm

19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.




Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
23 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.




Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm

Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage




Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
42 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.




Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm

146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.



Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
15036 Durbin Cove Way
15036 Durbin Cove Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2366 sqft
Like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home near the new Durbin Towncenter. ( 4 th bedroom doesn't conform) Tile floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nocatee, FL

Finding an apartment in Nocatee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

