apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 AM
231 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
99 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
90 KENMORE AVE
90 Kenmore Avenue, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2302 sqft
Enjoy convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 Valley Ridge Academy.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
68 CAPTIVA DR
68 Captiva Boulevard, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2811 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with retreat, backs up to preserve. It has space for everyone. Features include 42'' cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the first floor and laminate flooring on the second floor.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
127 BROOKLINE TRL
127 Brookline Trail, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3230 sqft
Sunshine filled home in Nocatee! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Pindo Palm Dr
63 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2037 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE! - **AVAILABLE NOW** BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE!! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Nocatee has to offer such as: the Nocatee Splash Park, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Basketball Courts,
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK
98 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
Live just minutes to the Nocatee Splash Park and Nocatee Town Center in this 3 bed, 2.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Falling Water Court
45 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2117 sqft
Tidewater at Nocatee - Rare opportunity to experience a Tidewater at Nocatee townhome style condominium. You will have lots of living options with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a bedroom and full bath on the ground floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
533 E SILVERTHORN LN
533 East Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2713 sqft
Gorgeous wide lake views from the main living areas. Open floor plan with great flow. The master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms and the office are on the main floor. There is a huge upstairs bonus room with its own attached full bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
203 CARRIER DR
203 Carrier Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3592 sqft
Just in Time for Summer...Wonderful Nocatee Pool Home!! This Home Feature 4 Bedrooms PLUS Office, 4 Full Baths, 2 Bonus Rooms(1 Upstairs & 1 Downstairs) and a Screened Pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
168 VALLEY GROVE DR
168 Valley Grove Drive, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2823 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the OWNER's request at this time.Available 8/1/20...
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
44 AUBURN CIR
44 Auburn Circle, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1467 sqft
Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,
1 of 86
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
60 WINDY WHISPER DR
60 Windy Whisper Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1437 sqft
Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family
1 of 53
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
420 EAGLE ROCK DR
420 Eagle Rock Drive, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3034 sqft
NEARLY NEW FIVE BEDROOM HOME WITH GORGEOUS POND TO PRESERVE VIEWS!! The best school district in Florida awaits! This open, contemporary floorplan features five full bedrooms & three full luxurious baths.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
323 TAVERNIER DR
323 Tavernier Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2915 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Absolutely stunning home for rent in Lakeside at Town Center in Nocatee! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features over 2,900 sqft of living space!Upon entering the home you have a large formal dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
421 ORCHARD PASS AVE
421 Orchard Pass Drive, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1457 sqft
The 2/2 + Flex Room Del Webb Ponte Vedra Heron floor plan, features an open-concept gathering room, kitchen and cafe + screened lanai & 1 car garage. The flex room includes a closet which can be a office, den, or extra bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
23 Pantano Vista Way
23 Pantano Vista Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1548 sqft
FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
104 SWEET OAK WAY
104 Sweet Oak Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
443 COBBLER TRAIL
443 Cobbler Trail, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2162 sqft
Lovely 55+ Community Rental Home in Artisan Lakes at Nocatee. This Marcel floorpan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, butler pantry and spacious lanai overlooking the preserve.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN
213 Wheelwright Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2306 sqft
Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes..When you live here you also have access to all the Nocatee amenities Splash Pool,olympic pool, and all other amenities..This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed.
