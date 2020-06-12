/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
100 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 Unit Available
41 Campfield Lane
41 Campfield Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
2/2 PLUS OFFICE new home built in 2018. Wood vinyl planks throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen complete with gas stove, quartz counter-tops, and stainless appliances. Walk to shopping in the heart of Nocatee town center.
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee
1 Unit Available
418 WALNUT DR
418 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1296 sqft
Gated community in a desirable location in St. Johns County with easy access to US1, I95 and St Augustine. Upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Unit has washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood and tile throughout 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1235 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
44 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
17 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Mandarin
8 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1284 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
21 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
25 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Deerwood
168 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
1 Unit Available
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.
1 Unit Available
6244 HIGH TIDE BLVD
6244 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit available in the desirable Bartram Park community. Open patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Community includes pool and fitness.
1 Unit Available
766 SCRUB JAY DR
766 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
Awesome lakefront Townhome. Perfect for a family or room mates and located perfectly close to 95. Open floor plan with 1/2 bath down. Two bedrooms upstairs with separate baths. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout..
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..
1 Unit Available
695 A1A N
695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go.
1 Unit Available
6747 ARCHING BRANCH CIR
6747 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 2BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Popular Bartram Park Area! All Appliances included. Private Screened Patio overlooking Preserve. Living /Dining Room Combo. Huge Bedroom Closets. Laundry Upstairs.
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 FAIRWAY PARK
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA condo. 3rd floor end unit. All appliances including washer and dryer. Unit located towards back of community. Amenities include 2 pools / tennis courts / beach shuttle / gated entry with attendant / New clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
677 SERVIA DR
677 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Exceptional value in northern St. Johns county! Luxurious Solid Surface Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Upgraded ''See through the Door'' Fridge w/ 3rd Door. Each Bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet & private bathroom...
1 Unit Available
315 VIA CASTILLA
315 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1278 sqft
Great condo in the Palencia gated community. This 2nd floor condo has gourmet granite kitchen, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and spacious master bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Screened Lanai for those breezy summer evenings.
