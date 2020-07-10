/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
162 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with washer-dryer
34 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
98 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 Unit Available
238 CEZANNE CIR
238 Cezanne Cir, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 238 CEZANNE CIR in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK
98 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
Live just minutes to the Nocatee Splash Park and Nocatee Town Center in this 3 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
203 CARRIER DR
203 Carrier Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3592 sqft
Just in Time for Summer...Wonderful Nocatee Pool Home!! This Home Feature 4 Bedrooms PLUS Office, 4 Full Baths, 2 Bonus Rooms(1 Upstairs & 1 Downstairs) and a Screened Pool.
1 Unit Available
44 AUBURN CIR
44 Auburn Circle, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1467 sqft
Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair.
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee
1 Unit Available
408 walnut drive
408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383 TOWNHOME RENTAL 10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND PRESERVE IN BACK SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
443 COBBLER TRAIL
443 Cobbler Trail, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2162 sqft
Lovely 55+ Community Rental Home in Artisan Lakes at Nocatee. This Marcel floorpan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, butler pantry and spacious lanai overlooking the preserve.
1 Unit Available
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN
213 Wheelwright Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2306 sqft
Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes..When you live here you also have access to all the Nocatee amenities Splash Pool,olympic pool, and all other amenities..This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed.
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets.
1 Unit Available
381 APPALOOSA AVE
381 Appaloosa Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2724 sqft
Wonderful almost new home in Las Calinas. Enjoy peaceful evenings on the screened patio overlooking the private preserve.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
50 Units Available
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
9 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified
15 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1471 sqft
Up To Six Weeks Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified
130 Units Available
Deerwood
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified
45 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Verified
13 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Verified
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
Verified
32 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1 Unit Available
6826 Arching Branch Circle
6826 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
6826 Arching Branch Circle Available 07/24/20 Nice Town home style condo for rent in Bartram park! - Beautiful Townhome. Includes all Black appliances including washer/dryer, cherry cabinets in the kitchen.
