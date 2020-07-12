AL
/
FL
/
nocatee
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

219 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nocate... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
99 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Pienza Ave
55 Pienza Avenue, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1751 sqft
55 Pienza Ave Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home available for rent in Nocatee!! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020** Beautiful home for rent in Sienna at Town Center in Nocatee! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,800 sq. ft.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Payne Trail
102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
68 CAPTIVA DR
68 Captiva Boulevard, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2811 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with retreat, backs up to preserve. It has space for everyone. Features include 42'' cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the first floor and laminate flooring on the second floor.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
127 BROOKLINE TRL
127 Brookline Trail, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3230 sqft
Sunshine filled home in Nocatee! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
98 MAGNOLIA CREEK WALK
98 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
Live just minutes to the Nocatee Splash Park and Nocatee Town Center in this 3 bed, 2.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Falling Water Court
45 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2117 sqft
Tidewater at Nocatee - Rare opportunity to experience a Tidewater at Nocatee townhome style condominium. You will have lots of living options with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a bedroom and full bath on the ground floor.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
203 CARRIER DR
203 Carrier Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3592 sqft
Just in Time for Summer...Wonderful Nocatee Pool Home!! This Home Feature 4 Bedrooms PLUS Office, 4 Full Baths, 2 Bonus Rooms(1 Upstairs & 1 Downstairs) and a Screened Pool.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44 AUBURN CIR
44 Auburn Circle, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1467 sqft
Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 86

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
60 WINDY WHISPER DR
60 Windy Whisper Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1437 sqft
Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family

1 of 53

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
420 EAGLE ROCK DR
420 Eagle Rock Drive, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3034 sqft
NEARLY NEW FIVE BEDROOM HOME WITH GORGEOUS POND TO PRESERVE VIEWS!! The best school district in Florida awaits! This open, contemporary floorplan features five full bedrooms & three full luxurious baths.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
95 SPRING TIDE WAY
95 Spring Tide Way, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2177 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom END UNIT townhouse in Tidewater at Nocatee!This home was built in 2019 & features almost 2,200 sqft. of living space!Large 2 car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
421 ORCHARD PASS AVE
421 Orchard Pass Drive, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1457 sqft
The 2/2 + Flex Room Del Webb Ponte Vedra Heron floor plan, features an open-concept gathering room, kitchen and cafe + screened lanai & 1 car garage. The flex room includes a closet which can be a office, den, or extra bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Pantano Vista Way
23 Pantano Vista Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1548 sqft
FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
267 Esmeralda Road
267 Esmeralda Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2942 sqft
Beautiful,Spacious,Home In Las Calinas. Very Private Back Yard,Preserve Views,Paver Patio,And A Fire Pit. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen,Master Bedroom Has Spacious Master Bath With Tub And Separate Shower,Plus Large Walk In Closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BLACK CHERRY DR S
1030 North Black Cherry Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1268 sqft
Located in a gated Community.....This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in the Crossings @ Cypress Chase. The home offers an open floor plan, with a large living/dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen. The 1/2 bath has a pedestal sink.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nocatee, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nocatee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 BedroomsNocatee Accessible ApartmentsNocatee Apartments with BalconyNocatee Apartments with GarageNocatee Apartments with GymNocatee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNocatee Apartments with ParkingNocatee Apartments with PoolNocatee Apartments with Washer-DryerNocatee Dog Friendly ApartmentsNocatee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville