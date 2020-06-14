Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nocatee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 Unit Available
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR
168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2115 sqft
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June.

1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 Unit Available
85 GLENALBY PL
85 Glenalby Place, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4064 sqft
This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout.

1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.

1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee

1 Unit Available
23 Pantano Vista Way
23 Pantano Vista Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1548 sqft
FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN
213 Wheelwright Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2306 sqft
Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes...This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed.Beautiful island in kitchen,wood look tile floors that look like wood. Screened in patio, home is on a quiet cul de sac.

1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
Available 06/10 This Beautiful home in Creekside has 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
Deerwood
169 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
41 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 Unit Available
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.

1 Unit Available
14335 Silvertip Court
14335 Silver Tip Court, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3167 sqft
Bartram Springs - Fresh paint in and out of house 5 bedroom, three full bath, 3 car garage, Large Screen in Patio with a solid insulated roof.

1 Unit Available
6244 HIGH TIDE BLVD
6244 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit available in the desirable Bartram Park community. Open patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Community includes pool and fitness.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Nocatee, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Nocatee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

