Nocatee, FL
The Reserve at Nocatee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Reserve at Nocatee

215 Hunters Lake Way · (904) 447-1705
Location

215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 5306 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 4305 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 5304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Nocatee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life. Each kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern 42" cabinetry, and USB ports in the kitchen island for convenience. Our resort-style community amenities include a resident clubroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a beach-entry pool with a summer kitchen, a dog park with a dog wash, and a bike care facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets must be commonly recognized as an accepted domestic pet and must be spayed or neutered. Residents are responsible for having dogs leashed at all times and cleaning up after their pets. Aggressive breeds are strictly prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Nocatee have any available units?
The Reserve at Nocatee has 33 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Nocatee have?
Some of The Reserve at Nocatee's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Nocatee currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Nocatee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Nocatee pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Nocatee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Nocatee has units with air conditioning.
