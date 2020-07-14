The Reserve at Nocatee

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

restrictions: Pets must be commonly recognized as an accepted domestic pet and must be spayed or neutered. Residents are responsible for having dogs leashed at all times and cleaning up after their pets. Aggressive breeds are strictly prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited.