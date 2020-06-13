Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

180 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with garage

Nocatee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
331 Princess Drive
331 Princess Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
2718 sqft
Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Payne Trail
102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2436 sqft
102 Payne Trail Available 07/10/20 Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Citrus Ridge Dr.
370 Citrus Ridge Dr, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2758 sqft
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful house for rent in Greenleaf Lakes at Nocatee- $2850. - Beautiful Single family house with fenced backyard is for rent in NOCATEE! Its a 4B/3B property with 2 car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR
168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2115 sqft
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
756 REMBRANDT AVE
756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
72 CAPE MAY AVE
72 Cape May Avenue, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Located in gated Coastal Oaks in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Davenport model sitting on a gorgeous lakeview lot. Available July 1. It has 4 bedrms w/3 bedrms down including the master & the 4th bedrm + bonus rm & full bath are upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
57 PINDO PALM DR
57 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2017 sqft
Largest townhome floorpan in The Palms at Nocatee community in St. Johns County. All Nocatee amenities included! Downstairs open floor plan fully tiled with wood look tile.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
97 AMHERST PL
97 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3526 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, ENERGY STAR certified home. First floor boasts 10' ceilings with study, formal dining room, spacious family room, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and cafe opening onto large lanai.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
108 OYSTER BAY WAY
108 Oyster Bay Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2585 sqft
Model-like 3 story Toll Brothers town home. Upscale kitchen w/granite, stone,gas stove top,GE stainless steel appliances & 42'' cabinets. 2nd floor spacious game/media/bonus room. 3rd floor bedroom suite can be used for guests.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
85 GLENALBY PL
85 Glenalby Place, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4064 sqft
This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
41 Campfield Lane
41 Campfield Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
2/2 PLUS OFFICE new home built in 2018. Wood vinyl planks throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen complete with gas stove, quartz counter-tops, and stainless appliances. Walk to shopping in the heart of Nocatee town center.

1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
160 MAGNOLIA CREEK
160 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
MOVE IN READY - Water Front & Nature View Townhouse RentalFreshly painted and fully loaded model like options, granite, wood like tiles throughout, crown molding, spectacular dining room with lake and nature view, stainless steel appliances, half

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
48 FALLING WATER CT
48 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2117 sqft
Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
60 WINDY WHISPER DR
60 Windy Whisper Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1437 sqft
Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family

1 of 53

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
23 Pantano Vista Way
23 Pantano Vista Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1548 sqft
FOR LEASE in Palencia: 3 bedroom / 2 bath with 2 car garage and large fenced back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
Available 06/10 This Beautiful home in Creekside has 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nocatee, FL

Nocatee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

