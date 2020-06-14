/
1 bedroom apartments
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
874 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
$
Deerwood
168 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
$
19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
40 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
805 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
805 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1164 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows! Listen to the ever changing surf in this comfortably decorated and spacious beach condo! It has 1 Bedroom and 2 full Baths nestled in the prestigious Spinnakers Reach of
1 Unit Available
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.
Results within 10 miles of Nocatee
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Deercreek
9 Units Available
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
700 sqft
Ideally situated close to Highway 98 and I-295. Elegant apartment homes include carpeting, a patio/balcony, fireplace and fully appointed kitchen. Community includes a volleyball court, pool, clubhouse and basketball court.
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
867 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Royal Lakes
26 Units Available
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
Close to downtown Jacksonville. Apartments feature multi-speed ceiling fans, accent walls, hardwood-style floors, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces. Extensive fitness and leisure amenities, including a coffee cafe, dog park, tennis court and several swimming pools.
Royal Lakes
16 Units Available
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
792 sqft
Excellent location off Southside Blvd near I-95 and I-295, providing easy commute downtown and access to shopping/beaches. Friendly community with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, and sundeck. 1-3 bedroom units boast laundry, patio/balcony, and private garage.
Beach Haven
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
$
Deerwood
18 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
876 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
$
15 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
949 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
$
Deerwood
16 Units Available
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, convenient apartment amenities, including a dog park and bike storage. Extra storage in every unit to keep organized. Situated off Gate Parkway with proximity to I-295 and James Island Swimming Pool.
$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
863 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
