Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

209 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
331 Princess Drive
331 Princess Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
2718 sqft
Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR
168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2115 sqft
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
43 AMHERST PL
43 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2197 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in the desired Austin Park neighborhood. Enjoy Nocatee living and amenities/ school zones, and relaxed living. Open floor plan with large kitchen. Plenty of storage, screened in patio.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
238 CEZANNE CIR
238 Cezanne Cir, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2547 sqft
238 CEZANNE CIR in Nocatee

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
57 PINDO PALM DR
57 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2017 sqft
Largest townhome floorpan in The Palms at Nocatee community in St. Johns County. All Nocatee amenities included! Downstairs open floor plan fully tiled with wood look tile.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
97 AMHERST PL
97 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3526 sqft
4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, ENERGY STAR certified home. First floor boasts 10' ceilings with study, formal dining room, spacious family room, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and cafe opening onto large lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
108 OYSTER BAY WAY
108 Oyster Bay Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2585 sqft
Model-like 3 story Toll Brothers town home. Upscale kitchen w/granite, stone,gas stove top,GE stainless steel appliances & 42'' cabinets. 2nd floor spacious game/media/bonus room. 3rd floor bedroom suite can be used for guests.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
85 GLENALBY PL
85 Glenalby Place, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4064 sqft
This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
160 MAGNOLIA CREEK
160 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
MOVE IN READY - Water Front & Nature View Townhouse RentalFreshly painted and fully loaded model like options, granite, wood like tiles throughout, crown molding, spectacular dining room with lake and nature view, stainless steel appliances, half

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
48 FALLING WATER CT
48 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2117 sqft
Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
420 EAGLE ROCK DR
420 Eagle Rock Drive, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3034 sqft
NEARLY NEW FIVE BEDROOM HOME WITH GORGEOUS POND TO PRESERVE VIEWS!! The best school district in Florida awaits! This open, contemporary floorplan features five full bedrooms & three full luxurious baths.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
213 WHEELWRIGHT LN
213 Wheelwright Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2306 sqft
Great 55+ Community Artisan Lakes...This rental home is brand new no one else has occupied just closed.Beautiful island in kitchen,wood look tile floors that look like wood. Screened in patio, home is on a quiet cul de sac.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
427 CONVEX LN
427 Convex Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1763 sqft
Rental available in Beacon Lake for almost Brand New 3/2 One Story Mattamy Home, built in 2019. Located on peaceful pond. Zoned for St. Johns School district. Ready immediately for 12 month lease.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
23 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nocatee, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nocatee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

