Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

70 Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nocatee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
442 HERON LANDING RD
442 Heron Landing Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2773 sqft
Beautiful Dream Finders Home in pristine neighborhood! House is like brand new, hardwood floors in main living areas, separate dining, eat in kitchen with open floor plan, covered patio, great school zones and amenities! 600 or better credit score,

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14026 SADDLEHILL CT
14026 Saddle Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2031 sqft
***Available July 1, 2020*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
435 SANCTUARY DR
435 Sanctuary Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN
6279 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2396 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings may be limited.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5979 PAVILION DR
5979 Pavilion Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1407 sqft
Enjoy living to this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome situated on a gated community of Emerald Preserve. Property Featuring New vinyl wood floors installed, Freshly Painted, New Refrigerator and Dishwasher and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1917 CROSS POINTE WAY
1917 Cross Pointe Way, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2126 sqft
Opportunity to rent this St. Johns Golf and Country Club home with plenty of designer details won't last long! Walk into the inviting living & dining space, great for hosting - with wood laminate flooring, extra tall baseboards & window trim.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6335 COURTNEY CREST LN
6335 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2502 sqft
******AVAILABLE 7/6/2020*********Lovely 4/3 home + SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7003 BUTTERFLY CT
7003 Butterfly Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1516 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 5th, 2020**Beautiful townhouse for rent in Bayberry at Bartram Park! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage! Downstairs you have a nice open concept floorplan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
230 COLIMA CT
230 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2810 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7026 BUTTERFLY CT
7026 Butterfly Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1576 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Luxury townhome available in Bayberry at Bartram Park!!This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has just over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage! Downstairs you have a nice open concept floorplan.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6852 WOODY VINE DR
6852 Woody Vine Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1676 sqft
Beautiful townhouse for rent! Cul de sac, end-unit with water views from every room & water on 2 sides! Beautifully decorated with hardwood floors throughout the living & kitchen area. French door refrigerator, granite countertops & eat-in nook.
Results within 10 miles of Nocatee
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Beach Haven
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Deerwood
18 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nocatee, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nocatee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

