pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
99 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Payne Trail
102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
127 BROOKLINE TRL
127 Brookline Trail, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3230 sqft
Sunshine filled home in Nocatee! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Pindo Palm Dr
63 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2037 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE! - **AVAILABLE NOW** BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE!! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Nocatee has to offer such as: the Nocatee Splash Park, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Basketball Courts,
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
533 E SILVERTHORN LN
533 East Silverthorn Lane, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2713 sqft
Gorgeous wide lake views from the main living areas. Open floor plan with great flow. The master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms and the office are on the main floor. There is a huge upstairs bonus room with its own attached full bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
44 AUBURN CIR
44 Auburn Circle, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1467 sqft
Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
56 FAWN GULLY LN
56 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to gated 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This Cormorant RENTAL is the largest floor plan available in the Carriage Home condos & is configured as 2 bedrms + den + screened lanai.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2233 sqft
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Nocatee
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
176 Silver Creek Place
176 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
176 Silver Creek Place Available 08/01/20 Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020** Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features almost 2,300 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 walnut drive
408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383 TOWNHOME RENTAL 10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND PRESERVE IN BACK SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
104 SWEET OAK WAY
104 Sweet Oak Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
443 COBBLER TRAIL
443 Cobbler Trail, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2162 sqft
Lovely 55+ Community Rental Home in Artisan Lakes at Nocatee. This Marcel floorpan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open kitchen, butler pantry and spacious lanai overlooking the preserve.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Nocatee
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
46 Units Available
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,174
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1471 sqft
Up To Six Weeks Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
18 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
