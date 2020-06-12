/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:42 PM
246 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nocatee, FL
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Citrus Ridge Dr.
370 Citrus Ridge Dr, Nocatee, FL
370 Citrus Ridge Dr. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful house for rent in Greenleaf Lakes at Nocatee- $2850. - Beautiful Single family house with fenced backyard is for rent in NOCATEE! Its a 4B/3B property with 2 car garage.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Payne Trail
102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2436 sqft
102 Payne Trail Available 07/10/20 Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
74 Woodland Greens Dr
74 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
4 bedroom rental in Nocatee - Two story rental in Nocatee - No rental increases for up to 5 years- please inquire for more information. (RLNE2169972)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Glenwood Street
191 Glenwood Street, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in desired Green Leaf community! - Immaculate home in Green Leaf at Nocatee. The home features a gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a walk in pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
331 Princess Drive
331 Princess Drive, Nocatee, FL
Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR
168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
756 REMBRANDT AVE
756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
72 CAPE MAY AVE
72 Cape May Avenue, Nocatee, FL
Located in gated Coastal Oaks in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Davenport model sitting on a gorgeous lakeview lot. Available July 1. It has 4 bedrms w/3 bedrms down including the master & the 4th bedrm + bonus rm & full bath are upstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
43 AMHERST PL
43 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2197 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in the desired Austin Park neighborhood. Enjoy Nocatee living and amenities/ school zones, and relaxed living. Open floor plan with large kitchen. Plenty of storage, screened in patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
238 CEZANNE CIR
238 Cezanne Cir, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 238 CEZANNE CIR in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
332 TAVERNIER DR
332 Tavernier Drive, Nocatee, FL
The home located in the heart of Nocatee! A short walk or fun golf cart ride to shopping, restaurants, banking, healthcare & dental offices.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
57 PINDO PALM DR
57 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2017 sqft
Largest townhome floorpan in The Palms at Nocatee community in St. Johns County. All Nocatee amenities included! Downstairs open floor plan fully tiled with wood look tile.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
97 AMHERST PL
97 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL
4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, ENERGY STAR certified home. First floor boasts 10' ceilings with study, formal dining room, spacious family room, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and cafe opening onto large lanai.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
108 OYSTER BAY WAY
108 Oyster Bay Way, Nocatee, FL
Model-like 3 story Toll Brothers town home. Upscale kitchen w/granite, stone,gas stove top,GE stainless steel appliances & 42'' cabinets. 2nd floor spacious game/media/bonus room. 3rd floor bedroom suite can be used for guests.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
85 GLENALBY PL
85 Glenalby Place, Nocatee, FL
This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout.
1 of 86
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
289 DANIEL PARK CIR
289 Daniel Park Circle, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1993 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 for RENT in Nocatee great home includes all appliances,washer/dryer and lawncare included!!! It's the area that everyone wants to live in, because it has everything.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
160 MAGNOLIA CREEK
160 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2107 sqft
MOVE IN READY - Water Front & Nature View Townhouse RentalFreshly painted and fully loaded model like options, granite, wood like tiles throughout, crown molding, spectacular dining room with lake and nature view, stainless steel appliances, half
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
48 FALLING WATER CT
48 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL
Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
60 WINDY WHISPER DR
60 Windy Whisper Drive, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1437 sqft
Beautiful Rental! Riverwood excitedly presents the new Garden series - the perfect solution to rightsizing, downsizing or a 2nd home close to the beach - concrete block construction, single story floor plan, 2 car garage and detached single family
1 of 53
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
120 RIALTO DR
120 Rialto Drive, Nocatee, FL
TOWN CENTER AT NOCATEE HOUSE FOR RENT: I-95 south, exit Old St Augustine Rd then right, US 1 south, Nocatee Pkwy exit, Crosswater Pkwy exit, continue on Town Plaza Ave, right on Nocatee Village Dr, left on Rialto Dr, to property on right.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Dunstable Lane
1016 Dunstable Lane, Nocatee, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1016 Dunstable Lane in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
