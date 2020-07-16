All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 7828 Meridian St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
7828 Meridian St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:40 PM

7828 Meridian St

7828 Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7828 Meridian Street, Miramar, FL 33023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This beautiful 3/2 home is located in a centrally located, well kept, quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Ample master bedroom with laminated flooring and tastefully remodeled bath. Second and third bedrooms are luminous and bright with tiled floors. The second bath has also been recently remodeled and has direct access to the backyard and swimming pool. You will be eager to get home and relax in the covered back porch and jump into the pool. Big backyard for entertaining. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, stylish cabinetry design and all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 Meridian St have any available units?
7828 Meridian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 7828 Meridian St have?
Some of 7828 Meridian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Meridian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Meridian St pet-friendly?
No, 7828 Meridian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 7828 Meridian St offer parking?
Yes, 7828 Meridian St offers parking.
Does 7828 Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7828 Meridian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Meridian St have a pool?
Yes, 7828 Meridian St has a pool.
Does 7828 Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 7828 Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7828 Meridian St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7828 Meridian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7828 Meridian St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymsMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College