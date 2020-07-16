7828 Meridian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This beautiful 3/2 home is located in a centrally located, well kept, quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Ample master bedroom with laminated flooring and tastefully remodeled bath. Second and third bedrooms are luminous and bright with tiled floors. The second bath has also been recently remodeled and has direct access to the backyard and swimming pool. You will be eager to get home and relax in the covered back porch and jump into the pool. Big backyard for entertaining. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, stylish cabinetry design and all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.