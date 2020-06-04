7825 Madeira St

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool

This stunning renovated house with an open-concept kitchen where you can cook and entertain at the same time. The new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, new floors and fresh paint will wow every person who comes in. And it is not over yet, a magnificent pool area to enjoy with family and friends includes a pool bar to entertain and be entertained. One of the bedrooms is located in In-law quarters with separate entrance.



Perfect for Families in a safe and quiet neighborhood, near Shopping and grocery stores and close to Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Miami etc. AND ONLY 5-10 mins away from HARD ROCK STADIUM.

AVAILABLE From AUG 15th! ONLY Seasonal Rent: >> 1 Month: $3650 I 3 Months: $3450 I 6 Months: $3250