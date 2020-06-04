All apartments in Miramar
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:16 PM

7825 Madeira St

7825 Madeira Street · (305) 713-9891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7825 Madeira Street, Miramar, FL 33023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7825 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

This stunning renovated house with an open-concept kitchen where you can cook and entertain at the same time. The new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, new floors and fresh paint will wow every person who comes in. And it is not over yet, a magnificent pool area to enjoy with family and friends includes a pool bar to entertain and be entertained. One of the bedrooms is located in In-law quarters with separate entrance.

Perfect for Families in a safe and quiet neighborhood, near Shopping and grocery stores and close to Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Miami etc. AND ONLY 5-10 mins away from HARD ROCK STADIUM.
AVAILABLE From AUG 15th! ONLY Seasonal Rent: >> 1 Month: $3650 I 3 Months: $3450 I 6 Months: $3250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Madeira St have any available units?
7825 Madeira St has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7825 Madeira St currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Madeira St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Madeira St pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Madeira St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 7825 Madeira St offer parking?
No, 7825 Madeira St does not offer parking.
Does 7825 Madeira St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Madeira St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Madeira St have a pool?
Yes, 7825 Madeira St has a pool.
Does 7825 Madeira St have accessible units?
No, 7825 Madeira St does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Madeira St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Madeira St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 Madeira St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7825 Madeira St does not have units with air conditioning.
