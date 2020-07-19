2661 SW 118th Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool

TownHouse. Live in this spectacular tri-level property in the beautiful Montclair of Miramar. This Unit has a nice courtyard entrance, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, living area and dining area on the second floor and the 2 master suits & washer & dryer on the 3rd floor.

Kids playground and pool just steps away from the property. Gated community, one of the newest in Miramar. clubhouse, playgrounds and great living as also access to major highways very centrally located.