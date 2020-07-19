All apartments in Miramar
2661 SW 118th Rd

2661 Southwest 118th Avenue · (786) 999-3165
Location

2661 Southwest 118th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2661 · Avail. now

$2,275

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
TownHouse. Live in this spectacular tri-level property in the beautiful Montclair of Miramar. This Unit has a nice courtyard entrance, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, living area and dining area on the second floor and the 2 master suits & washer & dryer on the 3rd floor.
Kids playground and pool just steps away from the property. Gated community, one of the newest in Miramar. clubhouse, playgrounds and great living as also access to major highways very centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have any available units?
2661 SW 118th Rd has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2661 SW 118th Rd have?
Some of 2661 SW 118th Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 SW 118th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2661 SW 118th Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 SW 118th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2661 SW 118th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd offer parking?
No, 2661 SW 118th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2661 SW 118th Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2661 SW 118th Rd has a pool.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have accessible units?
No, 2661 SW 118th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 SW 118th Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 SW 118th Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 SW 118th Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
