doral landings east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
341 Apartments for rent in Doral Landings East, Doral, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5088 NW 115th Ct
5088 Northwest 115th Court, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1 sqft
This is a beautiful townhouse in the prestigious gated community of Doral Landing West. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, enclosed patio area and A+ schools. You must see it!!! Great location and the best price in the community.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5297 NW 112th Pl
5297 Northwest 112th Place, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Gorgeous, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths single-family home in desirable Doral Landings East community. Close to A-rated schools, shopping, and dining. Property is located within a 24/7 secured gated community with a pool.
Results within 1 mile of Doral Landings East
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1051 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5785 NW 116th Ave 10
5785 Northwest 116th Avenue, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, ON ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITY IN DORAL,CAN BE RENT WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. GATED COMMUNITY, NEAR "A" SCHOOL, CLOSE TO DOLPHIN MALL, RESTAURANT, SHOPPING PLAZAS. NEAR TO TURNPIKE AND PALMETTO HIGH WAYiP
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5955 NW 105th Ct
5955 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1300 sqft
BRAND NEW BUILDING!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 AMAZING AMENITIES INCLUDE: Yoga Room Spinning Room Movie Theater Gameroom Pool Clubhouse Pet Friendly (RLNE4067737)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6005 NW 104th Path
6005 Northwest 104th Path, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
DORAL CAY, gated community. Beautiful Townhouse Lake Front with 4 Beds/3 Baths. Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances. Terrific amenities. Excellent Location!
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11265 NW 47th Ln
11265 Northwest 47th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Two story single family home in the heart of Doral. This property has a brand new renovated kitchen and stairs. This is a 3 Bedroom, and 2.5 Bathroom. Large Patio with a new pavement.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5707 NW 114th Ct
5707 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Location, location, location!! Las Brisas at Doral is a wonderful central location for all your family needs. Close to schools, shopping, all major freeways, and Miami International Airport. This freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6142 NW 115th Pl
6142 Northwest 115th Place, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
980 sqft
Spacious and Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled townhouse in The Gates at Doral Isles. FULLY FURNISHED!!! Located in a very safe gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6202 NW 115th Pl
6202 Northwest 115th Place, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful townhouse in Doral. Two bedrooms Two bath, Wood Laminate in the 2nd floor. Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Guard gate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4460 NW 107th Ave
4460 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Totally Renovated!!! Lake views Ground Floor Furnished Apartment Located in the heart of Doral, All New stainless steel appliances and kitchen, beautiful modern laminated floor, two bedrooms, and one bathroom, washer & dryer inside the unit, two
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6016 NW 116th Pl
6016 Northwest 116th Place, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 3/2 townhome in the prestigious community of “Gates at Doral Isles” in Miami. Bright and airy with a spectacular layout. Tiled throughput( except for the stairs ) Ample kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4834 NW 114th Ct
4834 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rarely available! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse kept impeccably in a highly desirable location in Doral. The garage was converted to be used as a 3rd bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10878 NW 51st Ln
10878 Northwest 51st Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful Single Family Home, 3 Beds, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11549 NW 62nd Ter
11549 Northwest 62nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This town home is ready for a new family. Fresh paint, newer appliances, clean carpet overlooking gorgeous lake. End unit with two available parking spaces directly in front of your door. Gated community close location to the tot lot and pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8175 NW 104 Avenue
8175 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BRAND NEW 2020 UNIT .
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11348 NW 47th Ln
11348 Northwest 47th Lane, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Furnished Single Family in the exclusive, quiet and private community "Biarritz" with beautiful front lake view. Spacious 3 beds and 2.5 baths. Large patio excellent to share with family and friends. Freshly painted, impeccable.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4520 NW 107th Ave
4520 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT!!! WITH A LAKE VIEW 1BED 1BATH - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS WITH REMODELED INTERIOR - MANY INTERESTING AMENITIES INSIDE THE COMPLEX- BBQ, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND GUARD 24/7.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11450 NW 60th Ter
11450 Northwest 60th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BACK ON THE MARKET. Beautiful Property in the Heart of Doral 3 Bed/2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4580 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #201-13, Doral, FL 33178 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed.
