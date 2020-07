Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground bike storage garage package receiving accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court car charging cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Step up your style at Modera Metro Dadeland, a fresh addition to one of Miami’s most vibrant, well-connected communities – 800+ studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and penthouses in a high-rise building offering exceptional views of Miami and the bay. Revitalize your lifestyle with smart, modern amenities just steps from the Metrorail, major thoroughfares, and US-1, and minutes away from a dynamic collection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment at the Dadeland Mall. Get inspired by stunning views of the bay and skyline, feel refreshed by nearby parks and outdoor activities, and luxuriate in chic, naturally elegant interiors. Live beyond your expectations in a spacious, luxuriously appointed apartment home – and get a fresh perspective on the best of city living.