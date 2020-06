963 SW 6th St

Amenities

VIVIAN, LOCATED AT THE HEART OF LITTLE HAVANA. FOURPLEX, 1 UNIT AVAILABLE,, ON 2ND FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND W/D EACH UNIT. COMPLEX IS FENCED, ALMOST 700 SQFT EACH UNIT, OPEN CONCEPT AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW, FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/ DRYER & CENTRAL A/C RECENTLY RENOVATED. ECLECTIC DECORATED, AND FLEXIBLE LENGTH OF LEASES .JUST NEED TO BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. OPEN KITCHEN, RENOVATED BATHROOM. UNITS 2/1 HAS LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS, SPLIT BEDROOMS. FURNISHED AND DECORATED. (FOR LONG TERM, IT CAN BE RENTED UNFURNISHED)1 PARKING SPACE PER UNIT.1 ASSIGNED PARKING+ STREET PARKING AVAILABLE . NO APPROVAL IS REQUIRED, ONLY TENANT SCREENING. AVAILABLE NOW. 1ST MO, LAST AND SECURITY IS A MUST.EXTRA PARKING, NO COST.