This unique fully furnished (including beddings and completely stocked kitchen) property is a duplex. The main house has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office plus detached guest cottage which has 1 bedroom 1 bath with kitchenette. Beautifully updated main house has high vaulted ceiling, open kitchen design. One of the bedroom is separated by barn doors. Skylights and marble floor. Oversized yard with fruit trees. Guest cottage is also a roomy one bedroom. The house sits in desirable Shorecrest and walking distance to trendy restaurants.

Short term rental is available for $5,500 / month. Front house only short term rental is $4,300 / month.