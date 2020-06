Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1st *** PENTHOUSE UNIT *** HIGH CEILING *** FURNISHED *** 1BED *** 1.5 BATHS *** 1,076 SF LIVING AREA *** 2PARKING SPACES (TANDEM) *** BEAUTIFUL UNIT AT CARBONEL *** 5 STAR AMENITIES ***FANTASTIC BUILDING ***TENNIS COURTS *** GYM *** SPA *** POOL *** KIDS PLAY ROOM ***BICYCLE STORAGE*** BRICKELL KEY OFFERS KIDS PLAYGROUND AND JOGGING TRACK AROUND THE ISLAND *** LEAVING ROOM FURNITURE BELONGS TO TENANT (pictures) *** THE LAST 2PICS ARE THE OWNERS LIVING ROOM FURNITURE *** SEND AND OFFER *** WON'T LAST *** ONE OF THE BEST BUILDING IN THE ISLAND ***