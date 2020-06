Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath unit with amazing bay views. 2 spaces. Brickell Key condos are surrounded by water and provide beautiful unobstructed views while taking a relaxing walk contemplating the sunset or an early morning jog around the islands walking path. Its amenities include a market place, restaurant & dry cleaners. Also located in Brickell Key is the well-known with its exclusive restaurants and spa.