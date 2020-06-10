79 SW 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage new construction

SPACIOUS CORNER Condo w/Wrap-around balcony and extraordinary VIEWS in the heart of Brickell Miami!!! Unobstructed Views of Biscayne Bay, Brickell/Downtown, Sunset, and pool area! Live true City Life all around you: Great Restaurants; financial district; Shopping-Brickell City Center Mall/Mary Brickell Village, 3 Supermarkets, and plenty of bars and entertainment steps away. Across the street from MetroMover, Metro Rail, Trolley and Bus making it easy to navigate the surrounding areas. 15 minutes to Airport, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove.