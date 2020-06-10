All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

79 SW 12th St

79 Southwest 12th Street · (954) 330-8821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3512-S · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
new construction
SPACIOUS CORNER Condo w/Wrap-around balcony and extraordinary VIEWS in the heart of Brickell Miami!!! Unobstructed Views of Biscayne Bay, Brickell/Downtown, Sunset, and pool area! Live true City Life all around you: Great Restaurants; financial district; Shopping-Brickell City Center Mall/Mary Brickell Village, 3 Supermarkets, and plenty of bars and entertainment steps away. Across the street from MetroMover, Metro Rail, Trolley and Bus making it easy to navigate the surrounding areas. 15 minutes to Airport, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 SW 12th St have any available units?
79 SW 12th St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 SW 12th St have?
Some of 79 SW 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 SW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
79 SW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 SW 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 79 SW 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 79 SW 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 79 SW 12th St does offer parking.
Does 79 SW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 SW 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 SW 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 79 SW 12th St has a pool.
Does 79 SW 12th St have accessible units?
Yes, 79 SW 12th St has accessible units.
Does 79 SW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 SW 12th St has units with dishwashers.
