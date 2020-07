Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Hot NE Miami 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 310693



THIS APARTMENT IS IN THE HOTTEST NEIGHBORHOOD IN NE MIAMI

East of Biscayne blvd

one block from the Bay just off 79th Street and the Causeway

5 minutes to Miami Beach

15 minutes to downtown

New bathroom

New Kitchen

Plenty of closet space

All new Tile Flooring throughout



You must see this!!!

CALL ROBERT NOW

305-321-6338

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7839-n.-bayshore-dr.-miami-fl-unit-6/310693

Property Id 310693



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946333)