771 NW 61ST STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design District, Lynwood and the highway! Perfect home! Large dogs are great!



OPTION 1: MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:



$ 2,300.00 monthly rent

$ 50.00 Screening application

$ 2,300.00 last month rent

$ 2,300.00 security deposit



OPTION 2: Move In Special with First Month Rent and NO DEPOSIT:



$ 2,300.00 First month rent

$ 50.00 Screening application (each tenant)

Deposit free with Rhino Protection. Learn More at sayrhino.com or contact us for more info!



Renters' Insurance required!



(RLNE5725499)