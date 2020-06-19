All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

771 NW 61ST STREET

771 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL 33127
Model City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design District, Lynwood and the highway! Perfect home! Large dogs are great!

OPTION 1: MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS:

$ 2,300.00 monthly rent
$ 50.00 Screening application
$ 2,300.00 last month rent
$ 2,300.00 security deposit

OPTION 2: Move In Special with First Month Rent and NO DEPOSIT:

$ 2,300.00 First month rent
$ 50.00 Screening application (each tenant)
Deposit free with Rhino Protection. Learn More at sayrhino.com or contact us for more info!

Renters' Insurance required!

(RLNE5725499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have any available units?
771 NW 61ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 771 NW 61ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
771 NW 61ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 NW 61ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 NW 61ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET offer parking?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have a pool?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 NW 61ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 NW 61ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
